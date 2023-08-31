WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency is debating what to do with a building it owns on Route 414 that it leased to Excellus BlueCross BlueShield until June.
The IDA board met in special session Tuesday to discuss the building’s future and made no decisions after meeting in executive session there.
The board cited a section of the state Open Meetings Law that allows a closed-door session about the sale, lease or acquisition of real property if publicity would significantly affect the value of the property.
IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said the building at 2456 Route 414 was constructed by Excellus as a training center between Rochester and Syracuse in 2000-01. The company used a $500,000 grant obtained by the IDA and the county Economic Development Corp.
The IDA owns the property.
Davis said the building was under a long-term lease agreement with Excellus, but the company vacated it at the end of June, ending the lease.