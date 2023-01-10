ROMULUS — A public hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 18 on the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency’s proposed incentive package for Kanagy Solar Farm LLC.
The hearing will be in the town of Romulus municipal building in the hamlet of Willard. The IDA board could vote on the financial package at its February meeting.
The IDA is proposing to approve a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, an exemption from the mortgage recording tax, and an exemption from sales tax on materials, supplies and equipment needed for the project.
Kanagy wants to build a 3 megawatt solar facility at 5856 Route 414 in Romulus. The project would consist of solar panels, supportive racking, inverters, transformers and associated wiring, and other components and accessories needed for generating electricity to add to the New York State Electric & Gas grid. Kanagy will own the facility, but the IDA will acquire a leasehold interest from the company.
A copy of the application and a cost-benefit analysis is available for viewing in the IDA offices of the county office building in Waterloo. The CBA shows costs of $618,008 and benefits of $6.8 million over 15 years.
In other action, the IDA Board of Directors met Jan. 5 and reelected Steve Brusso of Waterloo as chairman and Bruce Murray of Lodi as vice chairman for 2023. Ben Guthrie of Covert was elected treasurer, while Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls will serve as secretary.
There is a vacancy on the nine-member board that should be filled soon, according to Sarah Davis, IDA executive director. Davis added that Ernie Brownell of Junius will replace Don Trout of Waterloo as the Board of Supervisors member on the IDA board.