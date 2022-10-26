WATERLOO — What’s the best use for a 650-acre campus that was a state residential psychiatric treatment center from 1869 to 1995?
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency wants to know.
The IDA board voted Monday to solicit proposals for the vacant campus on the eastern shore of Seneca Lake.
“We will begin drafting the (requests for proposals) over the next couple of weeks with input from some experts,” IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said. “Once we have a finalized RFP, we will send it out and advertise for responses.”
The state opened Willard to treat people with psychiatric problems in 1869. Its care model, seen as innovative in many circles, lasted until the facility closed in 1995, causing the loss of hundreds of jobs.
The state Department of Corrections took over 13 acres of the campus for a drug and alcohol treatment facility until that closed in March 2022, leaving it vacant.