ROMULUS — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency has scheduled a public hearing on the financial incentive package being offered to Seneca Dairy Systems. It’s set for 6 p.m. July 24 in the town’s Willard municipal building.
Seneca Dairy Systems owner Earl Martin has applied for an exemption from paying sales tax on materials, supplies and equipment tied to his 223,000-square-foot, three-phase project to build a steel fencing, stall and animal pen production facility, with a galvanizing mill, an office complex and warehouse on a 75-acre parcel of land he owns at the former Seneca Army Depot. He also wants an exemption from the mortgage recording fee and a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement.
Terms of the PILOT are being negotiated. A cost-benefits analysis of the aid package will be available at the time of the hearing.
The IDA will obtain a leaseholder interest in the facility to allow the sales and mortgage tax exemptions and the PILOT.
Martin bought 3,000 acres of former depot land from the IDA in 2016 through a competitive bid process. His bid was $990,000.
The Seneca Dairy Systems project, which will cost nearly $20 million, will retain 31 existing jobs at Martin’s Seneca Iron Works facility in Fayette and create an estimated 125 new jobs in Romulus.
A copy of Martin’s application can be viewed at the IDA offices on the third floor of the county office building in Waterloo.
The Army closed the 10,587-acre depot in 2000, 59 years after it opened, under the federal Base Realignment and Closure Act. The property was transferred to the IDA for redevelopment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.