LODI — Public hearings have been scheduled on proposed financial incentives for two matching solar projects at 8999 Route 414.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency will conduct the sessions June 6 in the Lodi Fire House, beginning at 6 p.m.
Lodi PV LLC and Lodi II PV LLC have applied for various tax exemptions, including a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, for solar projects on two separate, 30-acre parcels of vacant land. Each project would produce 5 megawatts of electricity to add to the New York State Electric & Gas grid. An IDA official will be at the hearings to hear oral comments and accept written comments.
Copies of the applications and a cost-benefit analysis will be available at the hearing, also, or in advance at the IDA’s 1 DiPronio Drive office in Waterloo.