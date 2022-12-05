WATERLOO — BonaDent Dental Laboratories is gaining additional capital from a private equity partner and is transitioning leadership to the third generation of the Bonafiglia family.
Danielle Bonafiglia Wirth is the new company president and CEO, succeeding her father, Bruce Bonafiglia. Bruce followed his father, Angelo Bonafiglia, who founded the company in Seneca Falls in 1948.
Bruce Bonafiglia will transition to director of strategic growth. Wirth said her sister, Erin Bonafiglia, will be director of anterior and complex cases.
Sarah Davis, executive director of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, said the additional capital from the venture fund will allow BonaDent to expand their operations nationally. She said the company’s headquarters and a production facility will remain in Seneca Falls, and employment is expected to grow from its current number of 210.
“This additional investment has triggered a clause in the PILOT (payment-in-lieu-of-taxes) agreement with the IDA that says transfers of ownership need to be approved by the IDA board in order to continue PILOT benefits,” Davis said.
At its meeting Thursday, the IDA voted to continue the BonaDent PILOT.
Wirth said Friday the private equity firm will be a partner and investor in the company and its building.
“The family will still be the shareholders. We’ve brought on a partner, changing the ownership,” Wirth said. “My sister and I are very excited for this next chapter in BonaDent’s history. My grandfather and father have impressed upon us the importance of our people and the role they play in taking care of our dentists and their patients. We have an incredibly committed and talented team who look forward to the opportunities this partnership will provide them and their team members.”
BonaDent also has operations in South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.
In other matters at the IDA’s Dec. 1 meeting:
• WILLARD — The county, Chamber of Commerce and IDA have put together a community task force to handle some of the research and work that needs to be done as part of the redevelopment effort for the Willard Psychiatric Center campus on the east shore of Seneca Lake. Called the Willard Task Force, it is made up of 16 community and business leaders; the group conducted its first meeting just before Thanksgiving.
Davis said the task force is in the early stages of identifying potential costs associated with long-term maintenance and upkeep of the property. The state still owns the property, and the task force will be working on a recommendation to do one of two things: Transfer the property locally for future redevelopment, or for the state to retain ownership until redevelopment takes place.
The possibility of the town of Romulus acquiring Willard for development was mentioned in the recent announcement from the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation of a $6,300 grant awarded to the Romulus Historical Society. According to a news release, the funding was awarded for foundation repairs and attic insulation weatherization of the chief engineer’s house on the Willard campus.
The Willard campus buildings have been determined to be eligible for inclusion on the state and national registers of historic places.
The news release said the town of Romulus and the Historical Society are committed to finding new community uses for the buildings “once the state officially transfers ownership to the town.”
The IDA has solicited proposals to have a “highest and best use” study of the Willard campus conducted. Proposals are due Jan. 20, 2023.
“It is our hope that such a study could inform the recommendations of the Willard Task Force, as well as potential development options in the future,” Davis said. “The highest and best use study would take into account the local market, labor and other economic factors as well as the condition and capacity of the property and community input in order to make recommendations about the best potential uses of the property.”
• KANAGY — The IDA approved an initial inducement resolution for Kanagy Solar Farm in Romulus that includes a PILOT and exemptions for sales and mortgage taxes. Next up are a cost-benefits analysis and a public hearing.
Kanagy plans to construct the 3.6 megawatt facility on a 16-acre parcel of land at 5856 Route 414. The total project cost is estimated at $5.79 million.
• SALARIES — The board OK’d a 4% salary increase for Davis in 2023, bringing her salary to $97,760. In addition, 3% raises were approved for Office Manager Kelly Kline and Grants and Development Specialist David Hewitt.