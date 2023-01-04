WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency will meet Thursday to elect officers for 2023.
The current president and treasurer of the nine-member board is Steve Brusso of Waterloo. The vice president and secretary is Bruce Murray of Lodi.
Following the election of officers, the board will consider several procedural resolutions required for the annual audit, approve financial statements, and distribute financial disclosure statement forms to members for 2023.
Other board members are Tom Murray and Tom Kime of Fayette, Ben Guthrie of Covert, Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls, and Don Trout and Jeff Shipley of Waterloo.
There is a vacancy on the board. Applicants for the position had to submit their applications by Dec. 16. No decision has been made on who will fill the vacancy.
Thursday’s noontime meeting is open to the public. Watch it in person in the county office building, or view the live stream at https://www.senecacountyida.org/livestream.