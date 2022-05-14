WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency is seeking applicants for a new position: grants and development specialist.
Those interested should send a résumé and cover letter by May 20 to the Seneca County IDA, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, NY 13165, or email that information to k.kline@senecacountyida.org.
The starting salary for the job is $50,000 to $60,000, depending on qualifications and experience. The position also has fringe benefits of retirement, health and dental insurance, and mileage reimbursement.
The person hired will help the executive director implement efforts related to business attraction, expansion and retention; identify and administer grant programs that assist the business community; maintain a database of available commercial and industrial sites in the county for future development; coordinate attraction and expansion projects with local regulatory agencies; assist in the development of a new industrial park, and prepare State Environmental Quality Review documentation for IDA projects.
The ability and willingness to travel is necessary.
Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree and at least two years’ experience in public-sector economic development, grants management or administration, and continuing professional development in economic development and management.
For more information, visit www.senecaountyida.org.