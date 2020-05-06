WATERLOO — The former Hillside Children’s Center property in Varick will soon be put up for sale by its owner, the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
First, however, a professional appraisal of the value of the property must be completed.
The IDA Board of Directors will meet by conference call at noon Thursday to consider hiring a professional appraisal firm to assess the value of the property before it can be marketed. When an IDA wants to sell property, it must give 90-day notice to the state and include a current appraisal.
The IDA issued a Request For Proposals for the appraisal and received three responses.
Those submitting proposals were:
• Midland Appraisal Associates of Rochester, $5,500.
• KLW Appraisal Group of Buffalo, $9,500.
• GAR Associates of Williamsville, $12,000.
The property consists of land that once housed Officer’s Quarters for Army officers stationed at the former Seneca Army Depot. When the depot closed in 2000, the entire 10,600-acre depot was transferred to the IDA for redevelopment. In December 2004, the IDA leased the facilities to KidsPeace, a residential treatment center for children placed there by the courts.
Hillside took over that lease in 2005, signing a 15-yar lease that expired in March 2020. Hillside officials said last winter that they would not renew the lease when it expired and the 80 children and 235 staff would be transferred to five other Hillside facilities in upstate New York.
The property has been vacant since late 2019 and the last lease payment to the IDA was received in March.
In other action, the board will consider a five-year extension of a lease of an employee training building with Excellus Blue Cross. The building is on Mound Road, Seneca Falls.