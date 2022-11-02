WATERLOO — Final approval of a financial aid package for the proposed Wilkins RV project in Junius is on the agenda for the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency’s meeting Thursday(Nov. 3) in the county office building.
That approval has been awaiting the completion of the Junius Town Board’s State Environmental Quality Review of the project. The town has determined the project will not have a negative impact on the environment.
The IDA is offering a package of a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for 10 years, an exemption from paying sales tax on the purchase of equipment, supplies and materials for the facility, and an exemption from paying the mortgage recording fee.
A cost-benefit analysis conducted by the Center for Governmental Research in Rochester concluded that there would be $51.9 million in benefits in terms of sales and property tax revenue and payroll for the town, county, region and state. The package would cost $745,000.
The Bath-based company first proposed building its RV sales and service facility on Route 414 in Tyre a year ago, across from del Lago Resort & Casino. However, the company later decided to move to a site on Route 318 in Junius.
The company plans to build a $12.4 million facility on 40 acres it will buy from Upstate NY Property Development LLC. Wilkins will relocate its Victor store, which is landlocked on Route 96.
Also Thursday:
• The nine-member IDA board will nominate officers for 2023, consider renewing contracts for professional services, adopt existing and new policies, and set a new fee schedule.