WATERLOO — The head of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency urged the Board of Supervisors to act quickly in filling two vacant seats on its Board of Directors.
Speaking at the Dec. 8 Board of Supervisors meeting, IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis called it “imperative” to fill two vacancies on the nine-member IDA board as soon as possible.
One vacancy is the seat held by Robert Kernan, who resigned in 2018 to become the IDA’s chief financial officer. The second, more recent vacancy was caused by Erica Paolicelli’s resignation, which is effective Dec. 31. Paolicelli, who is leaving with a year left on her term, served as board treasurer.
Davis asked that county officials provide the names of the two they are proposing for the vacancies by the end of Friday.
Reading a letter at the IDA board’s request, Davis said the letter is submitted “to convey the importance of filling the two open board seats and ask that you place the IDA’s recommended candidates for the positions on the Supervisors’ agenda for consideration at its next meeting.’’
“As many of you are aware, the IDA board has taken steps to fill the vacancies by posting an announcement in the newspaper and empowering an interview committee to vet the candidates,” Davis said from a letter drafted at the request of the IDA board. “Two applicants were recommended for approval, based on the interview committee’s belief that they would fill gaps in key industries of agriculture and manufacturing, bring new areas of professional expertise to the board, prioritize the implementation of the economic development strategy plan with the county and Chamber of Commerce, and bring more diversity to the board.”
Davis said the IDA is willing to have additional discussions on the subject of geographic diversity on the board.
“The IDA feels it is imperative that we are able to fill the vacancies as soon as possible so it can continue to ensure that it has a quorum to conduct meetings where its most important business is accomplished,” she said.