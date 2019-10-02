SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors will conduct its October meeting at the Rodman Lott & Sons Farms on Route 414.
The IDA has been a major sponsor of the annual “Finger Lakes Works ... With Their Hands!” program at the Lott Farms for several years.
The event will take place Thursday, and IDA board members and staff have been invited to take an 11 a.m. tour of the Workforce Investment Board-sponsored hands-on work experience for approximately 800 area youth.
That will be followed by the noon IDA board meeting in the farm office building.
The agenda includes consideration of a final resolution regarding a financial incentive package for Seneca Dairy Systems in Romulus and the sale of 10 acres at IDA-owned Deer Run Park in Seneca Falls to James Saik. Saik wants to relocate his Agronomics fertilizer mixes and seeds business from Route 318 in Seneca Falls to the industrial park site, which has rail access. Saik would pay $85,496 for the land.
There also will be an update on a county economic development strategy currently in the works and discussion of a new state law requiring IDA meetings to be live-streamed on the internet.
The IDA meeting will be followed by a 1 p.m. meeting of the county Economic Development Corporation board. The agenda includes approval of a proposed 2020 budget and approval of a contract with Harrison Studio for administration of an Office of Community Renewal grant.
The Seneca County Funding Corporation will then meet at 1:30 p.m. The agenda includes approval of a proposed 2020 budget and approval of a response to the 2018 management letter.