WATERLOO — Seneca County could receive $6.6 million from the recently approved $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“That amount is designed to cover the lost sales tax and gaming revenue that was less than what we budgeted before the pandemic,” County Manager Mitch Rowe said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. “When the economy locked down and the del Lago casino closed down, we didn’t get much of what we budgeted.”
He said the New York State Association of Counties has told him the county’s share from the stimulus bill will come in two separate, equal payments. Once received, he said it will be up to the county to decide how to use it.
In his March 23 report to the board, Rowe also said the state changed the application deadline to have the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus considered as the first state-run veterans cemetery from March 1 to April 1.
“The application was done in time for the first deadline,” Rowe said. “It will be submitted by the end of this week.”
Seneca County established the cemetery on 162 acres of Sampson State Park in 2011, using state funds.
Former Seneca Falls Supervisor Greg Lazzaro also addressed the board Tuesday. In addition to telling supervisors he did not have the best experience with contact tracing and testing related to COVID-19, he questioned changes made to the county’s Criminal Justice Advisory Board that were up for a vote that night.
“I see the number of people on the board will go from 23 to 24, and all are law enforcement,” Lazzaro said. “I think it needs some outside perspective from people with a different view on law enforcement, plus fewer members.”
Lazzaro was told the makeup of the board was set by state law.
The board later voted to adopt the revisions contained in a new local law without changes.
In other action Tuesday:
• Carl Same of Seneca Falls was reappointed to a new, four-year term as Democratic Party elections commissioner.
• A mandated 82-page pandemic plan to implement during a public health emergency was approved.
• Supervisors adopted an amended county Sewer Use Law. It allows some wastewater producers to request not hooking into a public sewer if they can prove to county officials that a private system is as effective in terms of treatment and disposal.
• Per a suggestion from Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, the board agreed to have County Attorney David Ettman examine whether it can use room occupancy tax revenue for infrastructure and park improvements, along with tourism promotion efforts.
• • •
During committee meetings prior to the full board meeting, the appointment of Ovid resident Sue Cirencione to the county Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors was approved. The full board will vote on that appointment in April.
Cirencione’s appointment prompted a discussion led by Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart about reexamining the process by which IDA board members are chosen. Barnhart suggested that potential candidates be submitted from a variety of sources, not just supervisors, and a process for interviews be set up before a candidate is recommended for appointment.
In another committee matter, it was recommended the county’s hiring freeze that was imposed last year be lifted. The freeze saved the county an estimated $2.4 million.