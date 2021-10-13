WATERLOO — As it awaits a decision on its application to build Trelina Solar Energy Center, NextEra Energy Resources officials got good news Oct. 7.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency voted 5-0 to approve financial assistance valued at $15.2 million.
The Florida-based solar developer sought a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and an exemption from paying sales tax on equipment, materials and supplies purchased for its $128.2 million, 80 megawatt solar project proposed for the Packwood and Serven Road area on the western border of Waterloo.
A cost-benefit analysis done by the Center For Governmental Research showed the PILOT would save Trelina $14.1 million and the sales tax exemption would save $1.1 million. The report also said the project would create economic benefits to the region and state of $43.9 million in the form of payroll, property taxes, some sales tax revenue, and income tax revenue.
Trelina proposes to construct solar panels and electrical facilities to connect to the New York State Electric & Gas substation at Border City.
The company has applied for a permit under an Article 10 process with the New York State Public Service Department. The seven-member Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, which includes local ad hoc members Rich Swinehart and Joe Wukitsch, is considering the application under guidance of an administrative law judge. A decision is expected by December.
Also last week, IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said the agency is involved with six projects that will invest $66 million, retain 104 employees and create 51 new permanent jobs and more than 250 construction jobs: Schrader Farms, the Trelina Solar Energy Center, Keystone Mills, NY Lodi I solar project, the Bestmade Products move to Deer Run Industrial Park, and the Wilkins RV project in Tyre.