WATERLOO — Bestmade Products’ move to the Deer Run Industrial Park in Seneca Falls has been given the go-ahead.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency voted 8-0 Thursday to approve the sale of two lots in the IDA-owned Deer Run park on Auburn Road to Bestmade owner Joe McHale. The board also agreed unanimously to give final approval to the following package of incentives: a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, an exemption from sales tax on materials, supplies and equipment purchased for the company’s new manufacturing facility, and an exemption from the mortgage recording tax for the acquisition of the 5.2 acres of land.
Bestmade Products manufactures metal marine docks.
In other IDA matters Thursday:
• CIRENCIONE — It was noted that board member Sue Cirencione resigned, effective April 26. The owner of the Big M supermarket in Ovid had been appointed to fill a vacancy in April 2021, but initially declined until changing her mind a month later.
A search will begin to fill her seat on the board.
• SHIFT — The board voted 8-0 to approve the shift of a 2016 incentive package for del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre to the business’ new owners, Churchill Downs of Kentucky.
• RENEWAL — A contract with Harry Sicherman of H. Sicherman & Co. Inc. of Lockport was renewed.
The company, which does business as The Harrison Studio, provides consulting services for the IDA’s revolving loan program and general economic development matters. It will be paid $80 to $185 per hour for staff members doing work for the IDA, with a cap of $10,000 per year. The contract expires Dec. 31, 2024.