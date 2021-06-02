WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency is exploring the possibility of a new site for an industrial park.
The IDA Board of Directors will address the matter at Thursday’s lunchtime meeting, and may begin the process of soliciting proposals for engineering services related to the idea.
Deer Run Park on Auburn Road in Seneca Falls is the IDA’s lone industrial park at the moment.
“The IDA has been doing some preliminary work to find a new site for an industrial park,” explained Sarah Davis, IDA executive director. “If the agenda item is approved, it will allow us to draft (a request for proposals) to have an engineering report done on potential sites to evaluate their feasibility for such things as access to infrastructure and zoning requirements.”
Davis said the IDA board will meet in executive session to discuss the potential sale of a parcel of land in the Deer Run Industrial Park.
The meeting will be the first for newly appointed IDA board member Sue Cirencione.
Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Thursday’s meeting, which starts at noon, will be live-streamed at www.senecacountyida.org/livestream.