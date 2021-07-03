WATERLOO — Three potential sites for an industrial park — all of them new — have been identified by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
Two are on Route 318, one in Junius and the other in Tyre. The third site is on Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca Falls.
The IDA is soliciting proposals for engineering/consulting firms to study and evaluate the feasibility of the three sites for a shovel-ready industrial park.
“With limited resources, the IDA needs to be able to select the best potential site for future economic growth and seeks a firm that can help us evaluate potential benefits and costs of acquiring and getting each site ready for sub-division and sale to businesses,” said IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis.
Davis said the IDA anticipates this being a two-part project.
Part 1 would include an evaluation of the potential shovel readiness of the sites, including, but not limited to:
• An assessment of what public infrastructure is available at each site, such as gas, electric, water, sewer, internet and rail.
• An estimated cost breakdown to bring infrastructure and any other required improvements to levels suitable to accommodate advance manufacturing companies.
• An overview of necessary land use or permit requirements and potential challenges or barriers.
• Identification of any other expected costs or challenges.
Part 2 will take place after a site has been selected and acquired for a future industrial park. It will consist of:
• Assistance with land use approvals, changes and permit requirements as necessary.
• Preparation of industrial park design, site plan and mapping.
• Assistance with subdivision of industrial park into individual lots.
Selection of an industrial park site is expected to take place in December or January.
The IDA will accept responses until 5 p.m. Aug. 6. The staff will recommend a firm to the IDA Board of Directors for approval at its Sept. 2 meeting.
For more information, firms can visit www.senecacountyida.org, call Davis at (315) 539-1725, or email s.davis@senecacountyida.org.
The IDA already owns and operates Deer Run Industrial Park on Auburn Road in Seneca Falls. A 2019 Seneca County Economic Development Strategic Plan identified the need for more shovel-ready sites to accommodate future economic development and business attraction projects for manufacturing, warehousing and transportation companies.