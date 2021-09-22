WATERLOO — Have an opinion on how Seneca County should spend $3.3 million to meet its most pressing infrastructure needs?
If so, One Seneca, a group made up of Seneca County government, the county Industrial Development Agency, and the county Chamber of Commerce, wants to hear from you.
County residents, business representatives and community stake holders are encouraged to participate in a survey One Seneca has developed.
“The survey is intended to solicit feedback regarding the county’s infrastructure needs and identifying potential opportunities for investment,” explained Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Shipley. “We look forward to gathering input from the community and formulating a cohesive approach that compliments our strategic economic development plan”
Access the survey at www.oneseneca.com. It will be available until Oct. 1.
The county has received $6.6 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. Half will be used to make up for lost property taxes, lost sales tax revenue and decreased gaming revenue due to shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic. The other half has been designated for county infrastructure and other needs.
“The Board of Supervisors has formed a special committee to look at how to best invest the funds the county has received from the federal government to support infrastructure improvements, including, but not limited to, water, sewer and broadband,” County Manager Mitch Rowe said. “The county’s interest in infrastructure will not be limited to these federal funds as we work together with the IDA and chamber to foster and support sound development opportunities into the future,”
“Our community’s infrastructure and lack thereof has long limited our ability to engage in successful business attraction efforts,” added IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis. “We hope that the results of this survey will guide future investment and help us pursue more business attraction opportunities going forward.”
The One Seneca initiative began in 2017 as a joint strategic planning process. It has expanded to include the county’s four school districts, Finger Lakes Health, Cornell Cooperative Extension, the United Way, and a host of private businesses.
For more information, call the Chamber at (315) 568-2906.