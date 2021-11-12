ROMULUS — The Seneca County sheriff’s office pheasant program for jail inmates was successful again this year.
In their monthly “snapshot” for October, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said 49 adult pheasants were released in the wild Oct. 12 after being raised at the jail by select inmates. The program started last year.
Mental health professionals said the program is beneficial and therapeutic for the inmates. Luce and Cleere added that the environment benefits by the area pheasant population being bolstered.
Luce and Cleere also report the following for October:
Oct. 2 — Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a fatal motor-vehicle accident in Covert. It remains under investigation.
Oct. 11 — Deputies made a DWI arrest in Tyre after a vehicle crashed into a house.
Oct. 13 — Deputies arrested a person in Ovid for allegedly passing a counterfeit $100 bill.
Oct. 19 — Hart Towing & Service in the town of Waterloo was heavily damaged by fire. The cause was accidental.
Oct. 25 — Deputies arrested a man on numerous charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident. He was charged with burglary, criminal contempt, and resisting arrest among other charges.
Oct. 25 — Narcotics unit officers arrested a suspect for allegedly selling crack cocaine in Seneca Falls.
Oct. 27 — Investigators apprehended an alleged parole absconder in Waterloo.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,182 calls in October, making 52 arrests. The narcotics unit started eight new drug cases and made four arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated four cases. It has recouped more than $206,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 18 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 42. More than $25,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $313,000.
In the civil division, there were 38 summons/complaints/services and 14 income executions. Deputies assisted with no evictions.