ROMULUS — A new program at the Seneca County Correctional Facility benefits jail inmates and the environment.
In their monthly “snapshot” for May, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said a pheasant program started last month. Selected inmates raise pheasant chicks to be released into the wild when mature.
“Inmates learn responsibility and empathy,” Cleere said, noting that inmate commissary funds pay for the program and no tax dollars are spent. “The county receives the benefit to our environment.”
Also new in May was “simunition” training. Luce trained two officers as reality-based instructors over the winter, and they began the training during the department’s spring firing range exercises.
Cleere said the state Department of Criminal Justice Services requires police to qualify with their firearms once a year, but the local sheriff’s office qualifies twice — in the spring and fall.
The reality-based training has officers use a replica, duty firearm loaded with simunition. Cleere likened it to a paintball bullet.
“Actors stage scenarios that involve different levels of force,” he said. “Officers are tasked to make the right decision in whether or not force is necessary and how much. We plan to make this training an annual event.”
Luce and Cleere are reporting the following for May:
• May 4 — Deputies arrested a suspect for heroin possession in Waterloo.
• May 7 — Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in Varick and arrested the suspected thief.
• May 13 — Investigators arrested three people for allegedly burglarizing an Ovid home.
• May 13 — A suspect was arrested for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and crack cocaine in Ovid.
• May 14 — The narcotics unit arrested a person for allegedly conspiring to sell cocaine in Romulus.
• May 24 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence report of a man threatening to kill people with a gun in Waterloo. A suspect with a gun was arrested.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,036 calls in May, making 49 arrests. The narcotics unit started eight new drug cases and made five arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated two cases. It has recouped more than $75,600 this year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 40. More than $35,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $180,000.
In the civil division, there were 11 summons/complaints/services and no income executions. Deputies assisted with no evictions.