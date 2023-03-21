WATERLOO — March 17 was the unofficial deadline to apply to be the next Seneca County manager. However, the application period will remain open until a candidate is selected.
As of Friday, 15 applications had been received.
Current County Manager Mitch Rowe plans to leave by the end of the year — or earlier, if a successor is in place.
“I am planning to complete my time with Seneca County later this year,” Rowe confirmed. “I am working closely with Board of Supervisors chairman Mike Enslow and the board on recruitment and a succession plan that ensures a smooth transition and a continued bright future for Seneca County.”
Rowe, a Rochester native now living in Waterloo, was county planning director from 2008-11. He is completing his second stint as county manager, having served initially from 2012-14.
When former County Manager John Sheppard resigned in 2018, Rowe returned, receiving a waiver from the state retirement system in order to do so.
“Returning to Seneca County in 2018 and the nearly five years since have been rewarding for me personally and among the best of my now 40 years in public service years in public service,” Rowe said. “I am hopeful that an ideal candidate will come forward and will not leave unless and until the Board of Supervisors identifies and appoints my successor.”
Working at the direction of the Board of Supervisors, the county manager directs and supervises the administration of all county departments and agencies, and interacts with community partners, municipal leaders, and the board. The county manager is the county’s chief budget officer too. The county has a $92 million budget, a $3 — $5 million capital budget, and roughly 500 employees.
The new county manager will be asked to address a to-do list that includes a senior management succession planning; fiscal oversight and monitoring; completion of the county’s facilities upgrades; making American Rescue Plan Act funding allocation decisions; maintaining ongoing positive relationships with collective bargaining units; pursuing grant-funding opportunities; and work on housing, community and economic development.
The job is being advertised with a salary of $130,000, plus benefits. The person selected must establish residency in the county within 90 days of taking the position.
Pracademic Partners LLC of Livonia is assisting the county with the search. All application materials should be sent to ian@pracademicpartners.com.
Applicants can contact Ian Coyle at 585-943-0589 for more information or to ask questions.