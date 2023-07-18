WATERLOO — Tourism visits to Seneca County are down. Same goes for statewide.
It has not deterred the county’s tourism promotion head and president of the county Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Shipley, from planning a major campaign to attract visitors for the April 8, 2024, full solar eclipse.
Speaking at the July 11 Board of Supervisors meeting, Shipley reported that overnight and repeat county visitors for 2023 have declined, reducing revenue from the room occupancy tax. He noted the county and region are experiencing drops in visitors and spending, lodging cancellations, and length of stay for those who come to the county.
“We are targeting people who live within a three-hour radius from the county in our advertising, as well as encouraging repeat visitors, an emphasis on short-term rental properties on the shores of two major lakes, and the theme of getting people outdoors when they come here,” Shipley said.
Shipley called the recent Major League Fishing bass tournament on Cayuga Lake a huge success in bringing tourists and visitors to the county for overnight stays and restaurant spending.
With that in mind, the solar eclipse of April 8, 2024, has become a major target for Shipley and tourism promotion efforts.
The area north of Sampson State Park in Romulus will be the best for viewing the total eclipse of the sun. Junius will have two minutes and 41 seconds of viewing the eclipse and Romulus 50 seconds.
“They are estimating there will be a million visitors in the corridor of the state where viewing is best, and that includes our county. Even if it is cloudy, which we hope it won’t be, the skies will be very dark in the middle of the afternoon,” Shipley said. “We are actively planning events for the day to attract visitors. They will distinguish the Seneca County brand and use all available social media avenues available to us, including prime placement areas for eclipse viewing. People will need safety glasses, not just sunglasses.”
Also addressing the board July 11: Dutton Andrews of Junius, who complained of what he called excessive and untimely spraying of anhydrous ammonia on farm fields near him. He claimed the chemical fertilizer has caused health problems for him and others. He said he went to the Junius Town Board meeting to seek a solution.
“I was told the right-to-farm law applies, and the supervisor told me that spring and summer is a proper time to spray — and the (state Department of Environmental Conservation) was no help,” Andrews said.
Andrews was told to return at a later date because his allotted, five-minute time for public comment had expired.