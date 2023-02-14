WATERLOO — Back in 2002, Seneca County received state approval to increase its county sales tax rate from 3% to 4% — 20 years after the 3% tax was first imposed.
Every five years since 2002, the Board of Supervisors has had to obtain a home rule bill from the state Legislature to extend the extra 1% tax for five more years.
That time has come again.
The board’s Finance, Assessment & Insurance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. today to consider a request to extend the additional sales tax until Nov. 30, 2028. If approved by the five-member committee, the motion will go to the full board for a vote during today’s 6 p.m. meeting.
Sales tax is a key source of revenue for the county. For 2023, it’s projected to account for $31 million of the county’s $78 million in revenues.
Those asked to introduce the home rule legislation will be state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Assemblymen Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, and Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning.
In other action today, the board’s Government Operations Committee will vote on a proposal to reduce the number of standing board committees from 13 to nine. If approved, that motion also will go to the full board.