WATERLOO — Short-term vacation rental housing could be coming to the town of Lodi.
The Public Works Committee of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors will meet at 5:30 p.m. today to consider a motion authorizing the sale of 58 acres of county-owned land on Keady Road for $150,000 to Keady-Parmenter Limited Liability Corporation. The company proposes to develop short-term vacation rental units on about 25 acres of the property, acquired by the county for back taxes.
If approved by the committee, a motion authorizing the sale will go before the full board later tonight at a special board meeting.
The Keady-Parmenter LLC proposal was one of five received by the county in response to a Request For Proposals.
The resolution before the committee and board states the preferred bidder has agreed to deed restrictions that will limit development to provide for the following:
• Conservation easement or development restrictions for approximately 25 acres of the property.
• Limited access entry points onto Keady and Parmenter roads.
• Future subdivision to have a five-acre parcel requirement.
• Limited year-round or permanent residential development.
• Strict adherence to well and septic system siting requirements.
• Initial allowance for sale of a portion of the property to an adjoining land owner to assist in stable and regular boundaries.
The full board will conduct a public hearing on proposed Local Law F of 2021. The local law would remove a current requirement that before the county Code Enforcement Offices can issue a construction or demolition permit, the owner must show proof that the property is not subject to a lien to being delinquent in property taxes.
Later, the full board will consider adopting the local law.
The Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee and the full board will also consider a motion authorizing the submission of Consolidated Funding Applications to the state for the 2021 funding cycle. Funding will be sought for three projects, but they are not listed in the resolution. There is a local match required from the county for the projects, which will focus on development and infrastructure needs.
In other committee action, the Government Operations Committee will consider a motion to plan a major countywide public event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the country on Sept. 11, 2021.
The commemoration will involve elected officials and local police and fire departments. It will be conducted at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 in LaFayette Park in Waterloo and will include a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to pay respects to those who died.
The Finance, Assessment and Insurance Committee will consider a motion to authorize a waiver of $5,076.65 in penalties and interest on property taxes for the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum at 32 Fall St., Seneca Falls. The motion would also schedule a public hearing on the proposed waiver. The waiver would apply only if the museum pays base property taxes for 2020 and 2021. If approved, the motion would go the full board in August.
The committee will also consider a motion to authorize a Request For Proposals for the audit of the county’s financial records by an independent firm. The current contract for the annual audits with Bonadio Group expires with the completion of the 2020 audit.