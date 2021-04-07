SENECA FALLS — Should Seneca County be able to foreclose on local properties owned by the Cayuga Nation for not paying property taxes?
Or, does the nation’s claim to sovereign immunity prevent that?
Those are the questions that county officials want the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of the United States, to decide.
The Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan has twice sided with the Cayuga Nation on the matter, but the county believes the issue important enough to ask the Supreme Court to decide.
On Feb. 17, Washington, D.C.-based attorney Paul Clement filed a writ of certiorari petition with SCOTUS on behalf of the county. It asks the court to hear the county’s appeal of the Second Circuit Court decision. It will be up to the nine Supreme Court justices to decide if they want to hear the case, a decision that could take months.
“The court should grant certiorari and finally provide long-awaited clarity on whether the court meant what it said in the City of Sherrill v. Oneida Indian Nation (of New York) case in 2005 or whether tribal sovereign immunity allows a tribe to permanently evade tax liability for property acquired on the open market,” Clement wrote.
Clement said the Second Circuit Court rulings indicate a tribe can purchase land on the open market anywhere in the country, refuse to pay property taxes, then claim immunity from foreclosure proceedings.
“The same logic would appear to permit tribes to block any form of compulsory regulatory action vis-à-vis the land, allowing tribes to effectively remove parcels from the tax rolls and create a jurisdictional patchwork simply by acquiring parcels that have been subject to local jurisdiction for centuries,” Clement wrote.
Clement noted the Supreme Court rejected that concept in City of Sherrill v. Oneida Indian Nation, which held that when a tribe acquired land in fee on the open market that was once part of its historical reservation, the acquisition does not revive its tribal sovereignty over that land or make it immune from taxation. The Supreme Court concluded the mechanism for the Oneidas to try to reestablish sovereign authority over reacquired land within its historical reservation was through the land-into-trust process.
The Cayuga case is similar, Clements continued. The Nation has purchased dozens of parcels of land over the past 25 years through open-market transactions, but has refused to pay property taxes on that land, arguing they are immune from any effort to collect the taxes while continuing to accept all the same benefits and services from the county as other taxpayers.
“The Second Circuit decisions present a threat to the tax base and regulatory authority of jurisdictions nationwide, even areas far removed from any current or historic reservation,” Clement wrote. “No one benefits from having these issues unresolved.
“The rules governing the necessary interaction between the tribes and surrounding jurisdictions on lands where the tribes are sovereign are well established. The possibility of tribes re-asserting full sovereignty over lands purchased on the open market and removing property from the tax rolls and local regulatory control after centuries of non-tribal jurisdiction, by contrast, is profoundly unsettling.”