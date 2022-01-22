WATERLOO — Ed Bowman knows he doesn’t have that many years left, but there is one thing he wants to see before he departs: the killer of his daughter and several women take his last breath.
In January 1987, Bowman’s daughter, Kimberly Bowman Ruggles, a taxi driver who worked in Fayetteville, N.C., and nearby Fort Bragg, was beaten, raped and stabbed to death by Ronald A. Gray, a soldier at the Army base. She was one of four women Gray was convicted of killing.
Gray was sentenced to die in 1988, and then-President George W. Bush approved Gray’s execution 10 years later. However, through a protracted series of legal maneuverings, he remains alive in a U.S. military prison in Leavenworth, Kan.
Bowman, a Seneca County native, can’t understand why Gray has yet to receive his final punishment.
“I’m 78½ years old,” he said. “I ain’t got too many more years left to see him executed.”
Bowman, who lived in Florida for many years but has returned to his hometown of Waterloo, has watched the serial killer file numerous appeals over the course of nearly 34 years, much of it based on questions of his mental competency, along with claims of inadequate legal representation. Legal actions included an appeal of execution to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018, which declined to hear Gray’s case.
It’s 2022, and Bowman said the legal maneuvering is not over. According to a 2018 report in the Fayetteville Observer, the case turned into a battle over whether military or civilian courts should review Gray’s case. It’s unclear if that issue is resolved.
Bowman noted that he attended a federal court hearing in Leavenworth in 2015, where lawyers argued about whether Gray should die. He returned for another early last month, with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas paying for his flight and expenses. Bowman said lawyers for Gray once again argued that he is incompetent and unable to aid in his defense.
In response to a request for comment on the case against Gray, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas said the “office doesn’t comment on open cases.” She suggested accessing online court documents available through a federal database, Public Access to Court Electronic Records. The Times could only find a 2016 document related to Gray’s case in the U.S. Court of Appeals, but no recent information.
“This goes on over and over again,” Bowman said this past week. “Now the judge has to go through that stuff.”
Bowman expects to return at the end of the summer for another hearing.
He said it was difficult to sit just feet away from the man who stabbed his daughter seven times after Gray called for a cab at Fort Bragg and asked specifically for Ruggles, who had provided rides to the Army cook before.
“He has no conscience, no heart, no nothing,” Bowman said. “That man doesn’t deserve to breathe our air.”
He said Gray sits in solitary confinement and apparently is allowed to leave his cell for an hour a day. As far as he’s concerned, life behind bars is not ample punishment for what he did to his daughter, who was married with three young children.
“He has had 35 years to plead for his life,” Bowman said. “My daughter probably had 30 minutes. Where’s the justice? I want to see him pay the price that his victims paid. I don’t think that’s asking too much.”
He said there isn’t a day that goes by that he does not think of his daughter, who was born at Park Avenue Hospital in Rochester (now Unity Hospital in Greece).
“It tears me up all the time,” he said.
Bowman notes that no one from the military has been executed for crimes since 1961. He’s praying he’ll be around to see it happen to Gray, who likely would be put to death by lethal injection in the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., the same place where domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh was executed after his murder conviction in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombings that killed 168 people.
“When somebody kills somebody, they need to lose their life,” Bowman said.