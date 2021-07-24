WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors wants to get out of the sewer and water business.
The board will consider a motion Tuesday(July 27) that would authorize an intermunicipal agreement with the village of Waterloo for administration and operation of county Sewer District No. 2 and county Water District No. 1.
The motion calls for a five-year agreement with a five-year renewal option. The county would pay the village $100,000 a year. If approved, the agreement would begin Aug. 20.
First, the motion will be considered by the board’s Water & Sewer Treatment, Management and Operations Committee at its 5:30 p.m. meeting. If approved, it could go before the full board later that night.
The county has been managing two sewer districts and a single water district in the south end of the county, plus a new water district in Tyre and Junius. The village of Waterloo supplies the water to those districts.
For now, the county would continue to operate Sewer District No. 1.
The board also is embarking on a study of the feasibility of forming a countywide water and sewer authority.