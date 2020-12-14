WATERLOO — Seneca County’s special COVID-19 business advisory committee will meet Monday to consider amendments to current protective measures for county businesses related to the pandemic.
Indications are the committee will reduce a current three-stage process to two steps, removing a warning letter step between notification of violations and scheduling an administrative hearing for repeat violators.
At the Dec. 8 county Board of Supervisors meeting, committee Chairman Tom Murray said he hoped amendments to the previously adopted regulations and procedures would be adopted by the board that night.
“We’re looking for the supervisors to buy into this,” Murray said. “There are flagrant violators and we feel a need to streamline the three-step process. We are are seeing the same violators week after week in many cases.”
He told the board that 90-percent of businesses are doing a good job meeting employee and customer mask requirements and social distancing and having sanitation programs, but there are a “few bad actors” that need to improve their compliance. He praised the work of county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor to the committee, saying she has been a great asset, especially with notifying businesses of the law, resulting in increased compliance.
He said the first step reaches out to a business when a violation has been identified. The second step is a warning letter seeking compliance, and if the violation persists, the third step is a hearing with a possible fine and consent order.
“In some cases, it is taking too long to go from the first personal contact to compliance. Too many violations and possible exposures can occur during this process,” Murray said. “We feel that by going to the two-step process, we can improve compliance. We’re concerned about the big-box stores such as Walmart and Lowe’s.”
County Attorney David Ettman, who communicates with the businesses for the county Health Department about violations, agreed large national chains don’t respond to complaints and enforcement as quickly as county officials would like.
“They should be treated the same as local businesses,” Ettman said.
Murray said it may be time to “draw a line in the sand” and streamline the process to get the possibility of a consent order and fine out faster to try to get compliance. He said tha’s what happened with Sauder’s Store, which was scheduled for a hearing and agreed to a consent order and a $1,000 fine to avoid the hearing.
“It’s often not easy to address economic interests with public safety,” Murray said.
After more discussion, the board voted to authorize amendments that would be recommended by the committee Monday and brought back for possible adoption later.
Additionally, Murray said the committee is looking to set up mobile testing sites that also can be used as a vaccine administration sites when they are available.
“We will be looking for retired nurses, EMTs and firefighters to get trained in vaccinations,” he said.
In other action, the board:
• Voted 13-0 to adopt a $66.6 million county budget for 2021, reducing property taxes slightly.
• Voted 13-0 to authorize contracts with affiliate organizations to provide services in exchange for county funds in 2021.
• Voted 11-2 to appoint Kyle Black to the county Planning Board. Black is a member of the Junius Town Board and regional manager of Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill. Opposed were Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette and Kyle Barnhart of Lodi.