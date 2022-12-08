WATERLOO — Seneca County has nine identified tax-delinquent properties with possible environmental contamination issues.
The county-sponsored Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank has taken steps to get title to those parcels and get them cleaned up and marketed for taxpaying redevelopment.
In a recent report to the Board of Supervisors, Land Bank President Joe McGrath said the board authorized an agreement earlier this year with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Spill Fund to limit environmental liability when foreclosing upon suspected brownfield properties. McGrath said DEC officials have signed the agreement and are accepting nominations of properties to be submitted within 180 days of its execution.
He said the county Planning and Community Development Department, under which the land bank operates, has hired the MRB Group to help in the development of a local brownfield strategy.
In addition, the county has submitted a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency community-wide assessment grant application for $500,000 for Phase I and II environmental site assessments on brownfield properties.
The nine potential brownfield properties not being foreclosed on due to suspected environmental liabilities are:
• Buisch’s at 1265 Waterloo-Geneva Road, Waterloo.
• George’s at 1292 Waterloo-Geneva Road, Waterloo.
• Povero’s gas station at 170 Ovid St., Seneca Falls.
• Old landfills at 3454 West Covert Road, Covert, and 3580 Route 96, Fayette.
• Old tire lots at 84 Auburn Road, Seneca Falls and 8538 Route 414, Lodi.
• A vacant, rural junkyard on Border City Road in Waterloo.
• An abandoned agricultural land on Seneca Road in Lodi.
The nine properties total 166 acres, are a combined $1.75 million in arrears on property taxes, and have a full-market assessed value of more than $924,000.
McGrath said the next steps are to:
• Officially execute the agreement with the DEC, the state comptroller’s Spill Fund and the Land Bank.
• Finalize the list of nominated properties to be submitted to the DEC for eligibility under the agreement. This list should be submitted within 180 days and then the DEC has 90 days to deny or accept the nominated properties and provide any information and records.
• Develop a strategy for foreclosing on potential brownfields that enables the county and land bank to access state and federal grant funds.
• Continue to develop strategies and models for post foreclosure redevelopment, including developing partnerships with the public and private sectors.
“The benefits include stopping the bleeding from chronically tax-delinquent parcels by foreclosing on them by the county and transferring them to the land bank, prioritizing properties and low-hanging fruit in initial brownfield foreclosures and stabilizing the tax base and unlocking new properties for economic development,” McGrath said.
He said it also closes a loophole that enables property owners with environmental liabilities to stop paying taxes without fear of foreclosure.
“Also, if EPA community wide assessment funds are awarded and successfully spent, there is a high likelihood of continued federal investment in Seneca County,” McGrath said.