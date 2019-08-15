WATERLOO — After a six-month search, Seneca County has a new personnel officer.
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors appointed Christopher Wagner of Seneca Falls to the fill the vacancy, following through on the recommendation made by the board’s Human Resources and Government Operations Committee. The vote was unanimous.
Wagner, a native of Florida, succeeds Kathy Corona, who retired at the end of February. His salary will be $77,670, and his term will run until Dec. 31, 2022.
The 31-year-old served in the Marine Corps from June 2008 to May 2010, working as a field radio operator. He worked as a claims representative for Liberty Mutual Insurance in Lake Mary, Fla., from May 2010 to January 2011; in human resources for Apopka, Fla.-based Tech Distributed from January 2011 to August 2014; and was human resources/operations manager for Orlando Upper Cervical in Orlando, Fla. from August 2014 to October 2016.
He received an undergraduate degree in psychology, with honors, from the University of Central Florida in 2014, and a master’s degree in business administration, with honors, from Florida International University in 2015.
When his wife enrolled as a student at New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, Wagner was hired as human resources engagement manager at del Lago Resort & Casino in December 2016. He worked in that position until July 2017, when he became director of human resources for BonaDent Dental Laboratories in Seneca Falls.
In other matters Tuesday:
• CHAIRMAN — Board chairman Bob Shipley announced that the $10 million Route 318 sewer project in Junius, Tyre and Seneca Falls, which hooks into the Route 414 sewer line, became operational Aug. 5. Shipley said the next step is decommissioning the Junius wastewater treatment plant and hooking the New York State Thruway service area in Junius to the new sewer system. The wastewater from Waterloo Premium Outlets and other users heading east on Route 318 to Route 414, including del Lago, will be treated at the Seneca Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“This is an important project for the future success and growth of the Route 318 and 414 corridor development,” Shipley said.
• IRBY — A moment of silence was held in memory of Trevor Irby, a 25-year-old shot and killed by a gunman at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California July 28. Irby’s funeral was last week in his hometown of Romulus.
• CEMETERY — A special committee for Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus will be created to spearhead the effort to have the 162-acre, state-owned-but-county-run cemetery made into an official state veterans cemetery. Shipley will appoint the 11-member committee.
• HEARINGS — The following public hearings on the Office for the Aging’s four-year plan of services were scheduled: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 in the community room of Verona Village in Ovid, and 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at the OFA office in Waterloo.
• SPEED — Supervisors voted to “insist” that the state Department of Transportation reverse an earlier denial of a request to reduce the state maximum speed limit for County Road 125 (East Lake Road) in Fayette, Varick and Romulus from 55 mph to 45 mph.
• TOURISM — Chamber of Commerce reps Jeff Shipley and Rick Newman reported on second-quarter tourism efforts. They said Seneca County was one of only five counties in the state to report positive visitor growth for the period, which they called “a major accomplishment in light of the size and budget.” They also said a new interactive, state-of-the-art social media platform is being developed. The Chamber is the tourism promotion agency for the county.
• BUDGET — County Manager Mitch Rowe said preparation of the 2020 county budget began July 22. Department heads will submit their budget requests by Aug. 30, and Rowe will provide the board with a preliminary look at the spending plan Sept. 10. He said the goal is keep to the county tax rate stable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.