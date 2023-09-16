WATERLOO — Existing or new small businesses with 25 or fewer employees may be eligible for $10,000 grants from Seneca County.
The Board of Supervisors has allocated $500,000 of its $1.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Grow Seneca initiative to act as a catalyst for economic development.
The maximum grant for a new or existing business is $10,000.
“By establishing the Grow Seneca grant program, the county aims to aid small businesses, diversify the local economy, encourage growth and economic expansion and increase employment opportunities for Seneca County residents,” board Chair Mike Enslow, R-Waterloo, said. “Small businesses are the economic backbone of the county and we owe them as much support as we can.”
A Grow Seneca committee has been formed to consider applications, award grants, and administer the program. Applications and program guidelines and criteria can be obtained and downloaded from https://co.seneca.ny.us/grow-seneca-initiative/. Applicants who want a hard copy can contact board Clerk Amanda Vavra at 315-539-1700 and ask that application material be mailed to them. Vavra can also be reached at avavra@co.seneca.ny.us.
Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Nov. 22.
Non-profit entities are not eligible for the program.
Existing businesses must meet 14 program guidelines. For-profit businesses must have 25 or fewer employees as of Dec. 31, 2022, and the business must have gross annual receipts of $1million or less in fiscal year 2022.
New businesses must meet 10 criteria, including a commitment to create at least one full-time job.
Grow Seneca funds can be used for machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, marketing, inventory, rent or security deposits, utilities and other operating costs; construction, building renovation or improvement, reimbursement of the cost to participate in the mandated small business training program. Applicants are required to take a small business training course offered by the Onondaga Small Business Development Center.
Applications will be scored on a points basis and detailed documentation of uses of the grant are required, with repayment required if the business defaults within five years of receiving a grant.