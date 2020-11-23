WATERLOO — Information obtained from a 15-minute online survey will help develop a new county-wide agricultural and farmland enhancement plan for Seneca County.
County officials are encouraging the general public, farmers, owners of farm land and agriculture-related businesses to complete the survey about agriculture in the county. It can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/senecaagplan or by requesting a paper copy by calling Harriet Haynes of the county Planning Department at (315) 539-1723.
The survey results also will be used to review New York State Certified Agricultural District boundaries. The public is encouraged to take the survey so that local food consumer preferences and needs can be understood.
The results of the survey will help inform the county Agriculture Enhancement Board on the current status of farming in Seneca County, what issues need addressing and what ideas the agricultural community has to enhance agriculture to remain viable into the future. The new plan will focus on the specific needs of farming and farm-related businesses and farm operations, especially those that relate to ag-economic development needs.
“The greater the participation in the survey, the better the new plan will be able to focus on the specific strategies needed to improve the sustainability and profitability of farms and farm-related businesses,” Haynes said.
In addition to the survey, county officials will be doing a series of interviews with farmers, ag supported businesses, educators and others.
People are asked to complete the survey by Nov. 30.
The survey also can be found on the county website at www.co.seneca.ny.us, on the Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension website at www.senecacountycce.org or the Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District website at www.senecacountyswcd.org.
The county received a grant from the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets to develop the plan with the county Ag Enhancement Board serving as the steering committee for the project. Work on updating the plan began in June and will be completed in 2021.