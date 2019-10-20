ROMULUS — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office bid farewell Friday to a veteran officer and his canine partner.
Undersheriff John Cleere said Sgt. Mike Rhinehart and K-9 “Aken” retired after working their last shift. They went home under police escort after an informal luncheon at the law enforcement center that included family, friends, and colleagues.
“Both Sgt. Rhinehart and K-9 Aken served with honor and will be missed. I remember training Mike as a boat patrol officer when he first started at the sheriff’s office in the early 1990s,” Cleere said. “Fortunately, they were eligible for retirement at the same time. Retired police K-9s usually become a house pet for the officer and the officer’s family.”
Rhinehart went on to become a road patrol deputy, road patrol sergeant, criminal investigator, arson investigator, and K-9 officer. He was a regular instructor at the Ontario County-based Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy.
Rhinehart’s “Last Call” was read over the air by 911 after he called himself and Aken out of service for the last time:
“Sgt. Michael D. Rhinehart and K-9 Aken, Seneca County would like to thank you for your nearly 30 years of dedicated service to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the people of Seneca County. You have served in five different job capacities during your career and have spent nearly 20 years as a road patrol sergeant, mentoring young deputies and supervising shifts. In addition to this, you voluntarily took on the role as a K-9 handler while working as a sergeant for close to the past 10 years. For K-9 Aken, we also extend our deepest gratitude for the job that you have done from sniffing out drugs to chasing bad guys. Everyone in the Seneca County and neighboring law enforcement community salutes the both of you and we wish nothing but the best in your well-earned retirements.”