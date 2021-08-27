WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted 12-0 Tuesday to accept a settlement offer of opioid litigation from pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.
A decision on whether to accept a settlement is due Sept. 10, and County Attorney David Ettman briefed the board on the preliminary terms and asked that a vote be taken on an emergency basis Tuesday.
“Johnson and Johnson was not a major player in the opioid crisis, but they were a defendant in litigation and have made this settlement offer,” Ettman said.
He said the county is part of the collective legal action led by the State Attorney General’s Office against various pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors that contributed to the opioid crisis and the resulting negative and costly impacts on individuals, families and local governments for health, social and legal services.
He said the settlement could see the county receive payments of between $96,000 and $224,000.
“The use of this money would be restricted mainly to treatment and support programs relating to opioid abuse, plus some social services,” Ettman said. “About 20 percent would be unrestricted.”
Terms of the settlement are still being finalized, Ettman said, and the settlement likely will be similar to the tobacco industry settlement of several years ago. That also placed restrictions on how the funds could be used locally.
“It is anticipated that the settlement will be finalized before the end of September, which is when full details can be released. Initial distribution of the settlement funds will occur in 2022. There are also continuing discussions with remaining defendants,” Ettman said.