ROMULUS — In what has become an autumn tradition at the Seneca County sheriff’s office, 50 pheasants were released into the wild last month after being raised by jail inmates.
In their monthly “snapshot” for October, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said the pheasants were released on state-owned/protected land in Romulus. The program started two years ago.
“Correction Officer Kevin Close was in charge of the program this year and did a great job,” Cleere said.
Mental health professionals said the program is therapeutic for inmates. Luce and Cleere added that the environment benefits by the area pheasant population being bolstered.
Luce and Cleere also report the following for October:
Oct. 4 — Deputies responded to a dispute in Waterloo with a gun involved. A suspect was charged with menacing and the gun was recovered.
Oct. 13 — Deputies responded to a fatal motor-vehicle accident on Route 318 in Tyre. The case remains open.
Oct. 21 — Officers responded to a fight in Tyre. A suspect was charged with assault and resisting arrest.
Oct. 24 — Narcotics unit officers arrested two people in Waterloo during a cocaine sales investigation. More than $11,000 in cash and 30 grams of cocaine were seized.
Oct. 24 — Sheriff’s investigators arrested a 33-year-old man in Covert for allegedly disseminating indecent material to a minor.
Oct. 28 — The narcotics unit recovered a .50-caliber assault weapon in Ovid. Police said the suspect had the weapon in violation of a court order of protection.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,477 calls in October, making 54 arrests. The narcotics unit started six new drug cases and made 10 arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated four cases. It has recouped more than $128,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 20 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 28. There were 68 inmate transports.
In the civil division, there were 25 summons/complaints/services and 20 income executions. Deputies assisted with eight evictions.