WATERLOO — Seneca Dairy Systems LLC and owner Earl Martin have submitted a petition to rezone a portion of the 75-acre parcel on the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus where he wants to build a new manufacturing facility.
The petition seeks to rezone a portion of the parcel from agriculture to a warehouse, industrial, transportation and energy district. The majority of the 75 acres is already appropriately zoned.
The Seneca County Planning Board will discuss and vote on its recommendation at its Thursday night meeting.
Martin purchased approximately 7,000 acres of the former depot in 2016 for $990,000. He owns Seneca Iron Works on Hoster Road in Fayette, manufacturing steel gates, fencing and stalls for the dairy industry and would move those operations to a brand-new facility he wants to build at the Romulus site. It would include a state-of-the-art galvanizing plant, offices and a warehouse.
The Fayette operation would still be used.
Other applications that will be reviewed and voted on by the planning board are:
• A subdivision application from James Gregoire for property at 5368 Route 89, Varick.
• A site plan review from Jessica Sinicropi for 1530 Marshall Road, Fayette. She wants to add an apartment to her business for a family member.
• Site plan reviews for Richard and Linda Mahuson for 4387 Route 414, Fayette, and Charles and Terrie Meyn for 3076 Route 89, Fayette for short-term rental permits.
• An area variance for signage from Petro Travel Center, 1255 Route 414, Tyre, to replace the current signs with larger signs.
• A site plan review for the village of Waterloo for the proposed construction of a building to house a pressure reducing valve for the village water distribution system at the corner of Woodworth and West River Roads, Fayette.
• Subdivision reviews for Brian McCoy for 6677 Route 96A, Romulus, and Donald and Judith Warne for 2746 Varick-Romulus Townline Road, Romulus.
