WATERLOO — Despite a strongly worded appeal to oppose it, the Seneca County Planning Board voted 9-0 Thursday backing proposed amendments to the town of Waterloo zoning map that would eliminate so-called “split zoning” on Burgess Road and Routes 5&20.
The Planning Board motion, which is advisory only, will be considered by the Town Board as it debates whether to adopt the changes. The issue is expected to generate considerable comment at a public hearing set for 7 p.m. Feb. 24.
If adopted, one amendment could allow Seneca Meadows to mine soil from its 122-acre Meadow View Mine and truck it the short distance to its Salcman Road landfill in nearby Seneca Falls. The land closest to the west side of Burgess Road currently is zoned for single-family residential, or R-1. The proposed zoning change would allow access roads from the mine, which is prohibited in R-1 areas.
The other amendment would eliminate a similar situation on Routes 5&20, where the area closet to the road is zoned differently than the interior areas, making commercial development problematic.
Attorney Doug Zamelis, who represents North Road property owner Dixie Lemmon and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, wrote to the Planning Board prior to the meeting.
“My clients respectfully submit that, as set forth herein, the zoning map amendments as proposed by the town of Waterloo along the west side of Burgess Road, would have significant inter-community and county wide effects and the Planning Board should recommend disapproval pursuant to General Municipal Law,” Zamelis wrote.
Lemmon and Concerned Citizens did not take a position on the Routes 5&20 change.
“Any zoning map amendment that would allow commercial excavation of mining where it is currently prohibited by the town zoning law, such as along the west side of Burgess Road, would be in direct contravention of the current town of Waterloo comprehensive plan,” Zamelis wrote, alluding to page 46 of that document, where it states the town should prohibit land uses which are intended to strip the environment of natural resources and recommends the town amend its local laws to ensure that commercial mining is not legal in the town of Waterloo.
Zamelis maintained that courts have ruled that municipal zoning must be in accord with a comprehensive plan.
“Such zoning map amendments would also permit mining well beyond 2025, which is when waste disposal operations at Seneca Meadows are scheduled to cease, according to town of Seneca Falls Local Law 3 of 2016, the 2007 amended host community agreement between Seneca Falls and SMI and Seneca Meadows current state operating permit, which expires in 2025,” Zamelis said.
Zamelis told county planners that after Seneca Meadows closes in 2025, clay from Meadow View Mine — it borders Burgess, North and Powderly roads — still could be trucked to other landfills and construction projects, causing negative impacts to local roads.
“The board took time to read Mr. Zamelis’ letter and discussed it thoroughly,” said Harriet Haynes, senior planner in the county department. “They felt the comprehensive plan called for elimination of split zoning was stronger than the wording to not allow commercial mining in the town.
“This was deliberated thoroughly,” Haynes added. “It was not a decision made lightly.”