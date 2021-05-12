WATERLOO — A proposal to subdivide 3,543 acres of the former Seneca Army Depot owned by Earl Martin and plans for an addition to the Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ crew team boathouse are among 14 items on the agenda at the next meeting of the Seneca County Planning Board.
Martin, owner of Deer Haven Park in Romulus on the former depot, is proposing to split the acreage into two parcels. The smaller will consist of 639 acres and will be retained by Deer Haven. It includes road and railroad right of ways and a former ash landfill.
The larger parcel, at 2,904 acres, is being eyed for a future galvanized steel fencing and gate manufacturing facility for the dairy industry. It will require an additional subdivision review before work commences.
HWS is proposing a 4,935 square-foot addition to the west side of the crew rowing facility at 470 Blue Heron Lane in Waterloo along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. The addition will allow for expansion and improvements to locker rooms, restrooms and exercise areas of the facility, used by the college’s crew teams.
The addition would be built on the current parking area and a new parking area with landscaping would be developed on the east side of the building.
Also, two town of Tyre businesses will have their site plans reviewed for additions to their facilities.
Martin’s Honey Farm and Meadery at 2981 Auburn Road, owned by Montezuma Winery, is looking to build a 46-by-48-foot addition to their main structure for dry storage.
Glenwood Foods at 2905 Route 318 is proposing a 40-by-80-foot permanent canvas-framed structure for dry storage.
The owner of 424 Waterloo-Geneva Road is seeking site plan review for his proposal to construct a 30-by-100-foot storage building on the same parcel as a drive-through coffee business.
The meeting will be Thursday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at the Seneca County Health & Senior Services Building, 2465 BonaDent Drive. The entrance is on the north side of the building and COVID protocols will be followed.