The Seneca County sheriff’s office will take part in the Oct. 23 national drug take-back event, partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and United Way of Seneca County.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., deputies will be stationed at the Law Enforcement Center on Route 96 in Romulus and Kinney Drugs on North Main Street in Ovid. They will take expired, unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medicine for destruction by the DEA.
The drive-thru service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked and no paperwork to complete. Deputies and members of the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition will be available to answer questions.
Sheriff Tim Luce said people can also drop off their unwanted drugs at two permanent kiosks: in the main lobby at the Law Enforcement Center and the first floor of the county office building on Dipronio Drive in Waterloo, near the Department of Motor Vehicles office.
“Take Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs,” Luce said in a news release. “It is important to get these potentially dangerous drugs out of your home before they find a new home.”
Syringes and needles will not be accepted.