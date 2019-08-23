WATERLOO — Seneca County will be the location of a “drive yourself” tour of three farms and a farm-to-table dinner on Aug. 29.
The families of three Seneca County farms are inviting interested people to visit them to learn more about how farms are striving to be compatible with the environment and remain profitable in challenging times.
The first tour will be 2:30 p.m. at the Persoon Dairy Farm, a 255-acre farm milking 110 cows using robots. It is on Route 96 in Interlaken.
The next stop will be the Autumn’s Harvest Farm at 5374 McDuffietown Road, Romulus, a diversified livestock farm using pastures and regenerative agriculture for the livestock they raise.
The tour concludes at Lott Farms on Route 414, Seneca Falls, a family cash crop operation. Family members will discuss their focus on soil health, cover crops, tillage practices and use of fertilizers.
The farm families will be joined by extension specialists from Cornell Cooperative Extension’s dairy, livestock and field crops team and other agriculture industry-related professionals.
RSVPs for the drive yourself tours are required by Wednesday or until the tour is filled. All who register will be given a map with directions to the farms. The tour is being organized by Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension, Seneca County Farm Bureau and Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The Twilight Farm Tours will conclude with a 6:30 p.m. cheese tasting and a farm-to-table dinner at Muranda Cheese Company on Route 96, Fayette. Catered by Ginny Lott DeMillo, the dinner will feature ingredients sourced from the three farms on the driving tour.
The dinner will begin with a tasting of 15 award-winning cheeses from Muranda Cheese, followed by a meal featuring dairy products from Persoon’s, meat from Autumn’s Harvest and sweet corn from Lott Farm. Locally-sourced white vegetable lasagna can be substituted for non-meat eaters, and the meal will finish with ice cream from Cayuga Lake Creamery in Interlaken.
Reservations for the dinner are required by Tuesday and can be made by going to www.senecacountycce.org and clicking on the twilight farm tours event or by calling (315) 539-9251, ext. 109. Tickets are $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.