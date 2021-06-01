WATERLOO — A question now before the Seneca County Board of Supervisors is how to spend the $6.6 million it will receive from the American Recovery Act, approved by Congress and the president earlier this year.
At the board’s May 25 meeting, Finance Director Halle Stevens said the county has received half its allocation. The other half will come in 2022.
County Manager Mitch Rowe told the board he’d like to set up a working group to help come up with the best uses of the money, designed to assist municipalities with making up for lost, budgeted revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and into 2021.
“We lost sales tax and gaming revenue from del Lago casino of just under $3.2 million,” Rowe said. “One option is to use the initial $3.3 million to wipe out that deficit and make us whole.”
He said the other $3.3 million received next year could be used for other projects that meet federal guidelines, with a possible focus on infrastructure needs.
Rowe suggested three board members for the working group and asked those interested to let him know. Immediately, board members Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi, Michael Reynolds of Covert, Joseph Borst of Ovid, Michael Enslow of Waterloo and David Hayes of Romulus volunteered.
In other board action, the supervisors:
• Heard Rowe make the announcement that the state has designated the county’s Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus as the state’s first-ever veterans cemetery, adding it to the national veterans cemetery system. “It was a team effort to get selected. Now we work on a timeline to make the transition from a county-run cemetery to the state cemetery, ending the involvement of the county IDA and EDC at the end of June,” Rowe said.
• Approved the signing of a memorandum of agreement with the Seneca Watershed Inter-municipal Organization, committing the county to financial support for SWIO’s efforts to protect Seneca Lake water quality. Genevans Mark Venuti and Ian Smith of SWIO made a presentation.
• Approved the county co-sponsoring a year-long celebration for Robert S. Duncanson, considered among the best Black American landscape painters, county Historian Walter Gable said. Duncanson was born in Fayette in 1821 and only lived there seven years, but the consensus was that pride should be taken in this being the birthplace of one of the greatest Black American artists of all time. Duncanson is buried in Monroe, Mich. and the local effort to honor him will include an historic marker.
• Saw the planning committee approve a motion designating the county as lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review Act process for the planning and design of the extension of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail from Waterloo to Seneca Falls.
All motions approved by board committees will go to the full board for a final vote June 8.