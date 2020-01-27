WATERLOO – Seneca County may move a step closer to adopting an economic development strategy Tuesday.
The board’s Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee will consider a motion adopting the plan following months of work by a committee composed of board members, the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and the county Industrial Development Agency.
It calls for meeting nationwide economic challenges of workforce shortages and technological changes disrupting entire industries. It also addresses challenges distinct to the county. They include:
• Promoting a business friendly approach when working with businesses so they can easily and quickly find answers and assistance they need.
• Gaps in key infrastructure such as electrical service, sewer and water and broadband internet service.
• The need to address regulatory and planning issues in an ever faster-paced economy.
• Providing an adequate supply of housing at all income levels to support a growing workforce.
• Enhancing efforts to create constructive approaches to the role of the Seneca Meadows Landfill in an era when quality of life is increasingly central to economic competitiveness and given the inherent challenging dynamics of hosting such a facility in the county.
The strategy is intended to serve as a guide for how and where to focus economic development resources throughout the county. If approved by the committee, the motion would go to the full board for a final approval Feb. 11.
The committee also will consider a motion accepting a state local government efficiency grant of $37,500 to help pay for the preparation of a Request for Proposals for consulting services to develop a framework or implementation of a county water and sewer authority. The county would be required to provide a matching $37,500 contribution.
The committee also will be given a presentation on the 2020 census by Tina Hanford of the U. S. Census Bureau and consider a motion supporting and directing restoration efforts for historical roadside markers in the county.
The Public Works Committee will consider authorizing the acquisition of the Route 414 sewer line from the county IDA and the execution of inter-municipal agreements for wastewater conveyance, treatment, operations and maintenance with the towns of Seneca Falls, Tyre and Junius.
The sewer line serves Route 318 and Route 414 customers, with wastewater going to the Seneca Falls treatment plant. The committee will also accept the low bid for rehabilitation of Balsley Road in Seneca Falls and authorize a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) agreement for solar energy systems proposed for the town of Seneca Falls.
The Government Operations Committee will consider a motion to have the mayors of the villages of Lodi and Ovid serve as ex-officio members of the board’s new Water and Sewer Committee. The committee will also designate the Finger Lakes Times as one of its two official newspapers.