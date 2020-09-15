Seneca County police agencies are asking residents to complete an online survey as part of upcoming public forums.
Find the survey at s.surveyplanet.com/ASYcZGWEU. Police are asking for one entry per person, and that respondents be at least 18 years old. The deadline to fill it out is Oct. 10.
The Seneca County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, which includes administration from the sheriff’s office and police departments in Seneca Falls, Waterloo and Interlaken, is sponsoring forums later this month as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203. It requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April 1, 2021.
The forums, all starting at 6 p.m, will be at the Ovid Fire Department (Sept. 21), Seneca Falls Community Center (Sept. 23) and Waterloo Fire Department (Sept. 24). People can attend in person, provided they comply with COVID-19 safety measures.
The forums also will be streamed online via Zoom. People can go to zoom.us and put in the meeting ID number — 969 1673 7899 for the Ovid forum, 927 1559 9794 for Seneca Falls and 924 7883 5393 for Waterloo.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra, who is on the advisory board, said there will be more forums after the first three. Dates for those will be determined later, he said.
Topics of discussion will include local police reforms, community policing, use of force, procedural justice, de-escalation, and implicit bias awareness. Those attending will be given a law enforcement questionnaire to fill out.