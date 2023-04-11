Seneca County police agencies will take part in a national drug take-back event April 22.
The agencies will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition to collect expired, unused, and unwanted medication for destruction by the DEA.
The drive-thru service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked and no paperwork to complete.
The drugs will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following sites:
• Seneca Falls Police Department — Kinney Drugs, 2085 Routes 5&20.
• Waterloo Police Department — Walgreens, 1929 Routes 5&20.
• Seneca County sheriff’s office — Kinney Drugs, 7115 N. Main St., Ovid.
The substance abuse coalition will be available to answer questions and provide helpful information on substance abuse, if desired.
Gun safety locks will also be available at all three sites. Free Narcan training also will be held at the Waterloo and Seneca Falls sites.
Pills and patches — including prescription, over-the-counter and pet medication — will be accepted at this event. Liquids, needles and “sharps” will not.