Police agencies in Seneca County will be partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition in the nationwide pharmaceutical collection event April 30.
Officers will be at three locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect expired, unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs for destruction. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked and no paperwork to complete.
The sites:
• The Seneca Falls Police Department will be Kinney Drugs, 2085 Routes 5&20, Seneca Falls.
• The Waterloo Police Department will be at Walgreens, 1929 Routes 5&20, Seneca Falls.
• The Seneca County sheriff’s office will be at Kinney Drugs, 7115 North Main St., Ovid.
Police officers and coalition members will be available to answer questions and provide information about substance abuse. Narcan training will be offered at Kinney Drugs in Seneca Falls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Walgreens in Waterloo from noon to 2 p.m.
Gun safety locks will be available at all locations.
The sites cannot accept liquids, needles or other “sharps” — only pills or patches.