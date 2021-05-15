WATERLOO — Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that preparations are underway to accept $6.6 million in federal American Recovery Act funds, an initiative of President Joe Biden.
Rowe said he and county Finance Director Halle Stevens are setting up accounts to accept the money and are working to write the required policies and procedures for how the money will be spent.
“I expect we will get half of the $6.6 million in 2021 and the other half in 2022,” Rowe said.
Much of the money is targeted for replacement of property tax, sales tax and state aid revenue lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on those revenue sources in 2020 and ‘21.
Rowe also told the board that preparation of the 2022 county budget will begin a month earlier than usual or on June 1.
Another revenue source for the county is a 3% room occupancy tax, implemented in 1992 and used to fund tourism promotion efforts.
The board has designated the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce as its Tourism Promotion Agency (TPA) and Chamber President Jeff Shipley gave the first-quarter tourism report to the board Tuesday.
“2020 was a trying year for tourism here and everywhere. Hotels and motels were especially hit hard and it may take four to five years to recover,” Shipley said.
However, he said there are some positive signs, including campground business. He said the county’s tourism website and social media contacts have increased greatly in 2021, wine trail business is beginning to rebound and vacation rentals also are showing strength.
The chamber receives 90 percent of the room occupancy tax to fund TPA activities. Some want to switch to a flat annual fee to have more flexibility in the use of room tax revenue. The board approved a resolution Tuesday to seek state legislation to amend the law creating the room tax, allowing the money to be used for a host of infrastructure projects as well as for tourism.
County Treasurer Frank Sinicropi said 460 foreclosure notices were mailed out to delinquent property owners in October 2020. The letters said those properties, which are occupied, would be auctioned off March 5, 6 and 7 if taxes remain unpaid by those dates.
Sinicropi said Gov. Cuomo extended the auction date to Aug. 18, but 110 vacant and abandoned properties will still be sold at a separate auction in July.
Later, the board approved motions to take steps to move to a new, in-house system for vehicle fleet repairs, ending a contract with Enterprise Fleet Maintenance.