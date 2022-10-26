WATERLOO — It may appear contradictory, but the preliminary 2023 Seneca County budget shows a 2.5% increase in spending and a 4% rise in the property tax levy — yet a 4% drop in the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value.
How is that possible, taxpayers may ask?
The answer is anticipated increases in non-property tax sources of county revenue, such as the sales tax, gaming revenue, and use of tax-reduction reserves.
The preliminary budget released by County Manager Mitch Rowe shows a 38.5% increase in use of the tax-reduction reserves, from $2.4 to $3.3 million, an increase of $925,260.
The county also is projecting a 14.4% increase in sales tax money, the county’s largest source of revenue. It is projected to go from $27.1 to $31 million, a jump of $3.9 million.
And, revenue the county receives from del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre is estimated to rise from $2.28 to $2.6 million, a 14% increase.
Rowe’s budget also show revenue from the county’s room occupancy tax going from $567,619 to $725,454, a 28% increase. Most of that money goes to the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce,the county’s tourism promotion agency.
“While the tentative budget includes an increase in the tax levy, the equalized tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value is going down, thanks to increasing property values in Seneca County,” Rowe said.
Rowe said the county has a long-standing policy that up to 25% of budget under-runs, or surplus, in each of the four prior budget years can be applied to each budget as a means to keep property taxes as low as possible for property owners. He said the reduction reserve fund currently has a balance of $16.7 million.
“Sales tax revenue continues to be very strong and the principal source of revenue for funding county operations,” Rowe said. “The del Lago revenue has been improving as we continue to move away from Covid-19, and the hotel-motel room tax has reached an all-time high.”
Rowe said the budget contains no staff or program changes, but there will be proposals made for ways to spend the $6.6 million the county received from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Board of Supervisors was set to approve the preliminary budget Tuesday night and schedule a public hearing on the spending plan for 6 p.m. Nov. 8.