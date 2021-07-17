WATERLOO — Seneca County Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart hoped to be reappointed to a new, six-year term this month, then retire in May 2022, completing 30 years of service to the county.
However, the Board of Supervisors told her Tuesday she would not be reappointed; rather, she would be working in a holdover status until she retired. The move prompted Swinehart to change her retirement.
“After much deliberation, I have decided to retire in October,” Swinehart wrote in an email.
Her plans were made known at the July 13 board meeting. Her term expired July 6.
Swinehart began as a public health nurse before becoming director in 2003. Among the accomplishments she is proud of are being one of the first county health departments in the region to sell its home care agency.
In 2015, the county had a hepatitis A outbreak that resulted in 17 people testing positive for the virus. Swinehart said the department activated an intermunicipal agreement for the first time; within three days of notification, clinics were established that resulted in more than 3,000 people receiving post-exposure treatment.
“The department received a declaration signed by Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo recognizing our efforts during the outbreak,” she said. “The state Health Commissioner came to Seneca County to recognize the staff and distribute certificates of recognition.”
Last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the department was notified it had achieved National Public Health accreditation, a multiyear collaborative effort with Wayne, Yates, Schuyler, Steuben and Ontario counties.
“Through the accreditation process, we greatly improved our documentation and processes to make our agency much more efficient,” she said.
She praised the county Health Department staff for their dedication over the past 17 months, “to support each other when the situation became stressful and often times overwhelming.”
“I am very fortunate to have individuals who just dug in their heels to do what had to be done,” Swinehart continued. “Not only did we have to deal with the worldwide pandemic and all of the unknowns and ever-changing guidance, but at the same time we lost a third of our staff with a combined 133 years of public health service.”
Swinehart told supervisors Tuesday the county is not out of the pandemic just yet. After going 21 days without any new COVID cases, four new cases had been reported since July 3.
Board chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, credited Swinehart for doing a good job during the pandemic and said he supported allowing her to serve in a holdover capacity until her retirement. Swinehart was required to give at least two weeks’ notice of leaving.
“Vickie let us know in early spring she was planning on retiring when she reached 30 years of service,” said Joseph Borst, R-Ovid, is chairman of the board’s Public Health Committee. “She was unsure of the exact date, but it was within a year.
“It was decided the best course of action would be to start the search for her replacement as soon as possible to get as many candidates as possible to interview,” Borst added. “Hopefully, finding a replacement won’t prove as challenging as we think, but with a retirement date in October, we need to start the search sooner rather than later.”
The board’s vacancy committee will discuss the opening July 27.