WATERLOO –– Seneca County wants to raise its room occupancy tax to 4 or 5 percent.
But it has had to settle for renewing its 3 percent tax for another three years. The county has been unable to convince local state lawmakers to introduce the necessary state legislation to allow the increase.
The Economic Development & Tourism Committee met in special session prior to Tuesday’s regular full board meeting. They voted to recommend to the full board that it introduce a new local law to renew the 3 percent tax for another three years.
The current tax expires Dec. 8.
Later in the meeting, the full board voted 12-0 to introduce the local law and schedule a public hearing for 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at its meeting in Ovid.
At the committee meeting, board chairman Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, said the county’s effort to increase the room tax have failed because local state legislators will not introduce the necessary legislation.
“It’s a question of political will. We’ll have to take another shot at it in the next legislative session,’’ Shipley said.
The room tax was first enacted in 2015 and is budgeted to generate $450,000 for the county in 2019. All of that revenue is earmarked for the county’s tourism promotion efforts.
In other action, the board was updated on recent developments regarding water quality concerns.
Tom Scoles, principal public health sanitarian for the county Health Department, cited some recent news articles and reports about the presence of per and poly fluoroalkyl substances in groundwater wells around the former Seneca Army Depot.
“These PFOAs abd PFOSs were chemicals used in making Teflon and Scotchguard products. They were also found in firefighting foam when fire training activities took place on the former Seneca Army Depot,’’ Scoles said.
He said the discovery of those chemicals in water near Hoosick Falls downstate led the state Department of Environmental Conservation to look at former military installations in the state where firefighting foam was used. They tested groundwater sources on the east side of the depot and found some high numbers.
Scoles said the State Health Department notified the county Health Department of those results, which dated to 2016 and did more testing. “They found minimal detections for PFOAs and PFOSs in the fall of 2018. They tested 34 locations and found some elevated levels over the public water supply standards,’’ Scoles said.
He said Seneca Lake Guardian tested water in the Watkins Glen, Montour Falls area and in Seneca County Water District No. 1 that found some elevated levels of those chemicals.
“The village of Waterloo, the town of Seneca Falls, the village of Ovid and other public water suppliers will do some sampling of their water. Waterloo completed their sampling today and they have been sent off to a certified lab for testing,’’ Scoles said, noting that Seneca Lake Guardian samples were sent to a lab in Michigan that is not state-certified.
He said public water suppliers are being asked to sample once each quarter. If the first two tests show no contamination or low levels, they other two tests will be suspended. “If they get a hit, they will do more,’’ he said. Scoles said the best treatment to remove those chemicals is activated carbon, which the Waterloo and Seneca Falls systems both have.