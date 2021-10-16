WATERLOO — A conflict between the city of Geneva and Seneca County over the north end of Seneca Lake may be brewing.
The city is seeking a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to dredge an estimated 410 cubic yards of sediment from an 11,500-square-foot area of the lake bottom. The request is part of a project to improve and expand the city’s Lakefront Park marina. City officials plan to expand the marina to 71 boat slips, plus space for up to four shallow-water draft boats along the interior edge of the west dock.
The DEC is accepting written public comment on the application until Oct. 21.
At the Seneca County Board of Supervisors’ Oct. 12 meeting, board chairman Bob Hayssen initiated a procedure that allows a motion to come to the floor without first getting approval from the appropriate committee.
The board voted 13-0 to approve a motion reaffirming the county’s position that the bottom of Seneca Lake adjacent to the city of Geneva is located in Seneca County, meaning the county has jurisdiction for regulatory and taxation purposes. “Seneca County maintains that the subject lake bed is wholly located within the boundaries of Seneca County,” the measure said.
“We have made this point before, and I felt it was a good time to reassert our position,” Hayssen said.
The resolution went on to say the following: “Seneca County asserts that it has primary governmental and regulatory jurisdiction of the proposed dredging and marina development and that Seneca County must grant consent for any such activity to be undertaken. Seneca County maintains that any taxable activities, property sales and hotel and motel tax be remitted to Seneca County.”
County Attorney David Ettman noted that Seneca County’s boundaries with other counties along Seneca Lake have been in place “for many, many years.”
“The official maps, including Ontario County’s map, clearly shows that as and between Seneca and Ontario, the boundary of Seneca County has always extended to the shoreline of Ontario County. The location of the boundary changes as it reaches Yates County, where it then moves to the center line of Seneca Lake,” Ettman said.
In the late 1990s, when Geneva began efforts to develop the area, various amounts of fill were placed in Seneca Lake near the present marina area. Ettman said that prompted the Seneca County attorney at the time to look into the matter.
“As the development continued, Seneca County reviewed the case law and determined that the county has ownership and jurisdiction to the original shoreline,” Ettman said. “However, it was considered impractical to try and assert tax jurisdiction or similar authority of the lands in the face of physical connections to the shoreline from these improvements at that time.
“But Seneca County still owns the underwater land,” Ettman added.
Ettman said the county’s position is upheld by a U.S. Supreme Court case in 1998 between the states of New York and New Jersey over ownership of the water and bottom around Ellis Island.
Ettman added that the Seneca County sheriff’s office’s boat patrol covers the entire north end of the lake, and there has been litigation over marine issues that strengthen Seneca County’s claim to the underwater area.
“Any action to dredge, fill or otherwise impact the below waterline land must be done only with Seneca County’s consent,” Ettman reiterated.
County Manager Mitch Rowe said he notified Geneva City Manager Sage Gerling of the resolution being brought up at the Oct. 12 meeting “as a courtesy.”
Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino provided these comments Friday:
“I am not aware of the motion and would like more details of the specifics. There are boundaries, maritime law and responsibilities associated with this motion that should require some work to understand the complexity. I would appreciate an open dialogue between Seneca County, the city and Ontario County to start with.
“I am curious what the motive is — to accrue revenue based on our proposed development or to put up barriers to current and future competing projects. Collaboration between communities to enhance our waterfront access and tourism should be a shared goal in the region. If there is an expectation to get financial benefits, there should also be expectation to share expenses. I think we would be open to receiving $5 million to build in the marina and another $3 million to support retaining wall repairs.”